Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Filomena "Fay" Urgo Obituary
Filomena "Fay" Urgo

Ridgewood - Filomena "Fay" Urgo, (nee Scognamiglio), 100, of Ridgewood, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was a parishioner of the RC Church of the Annunciation in Paramus.

Cherished wife of the late Joseph Urgo. Beloved mother of Joseph Urgo of New York, NY, Thomas Urgo and his wife Terri of Ridgewood, Mary Pirrone and her husband Bob of Anderson, SC, Ann Armagost and her husband Steve of Warwick, NY, Bernadette Doherty and her husband Shawn of Vernon and the late John Urgo. Devoted grandmother of sixteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Dear sister of Mary Ciarametero of Brooklyn, NY.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C Church, 50 West Midland Avenue, Paramus. Entombment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Fay's memory may be made to .

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
