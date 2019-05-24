|
|
Firouzeh Etebar
Clifton - Firouzeh Etebar, 64 of Clifton died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Forest Hills, NY, she resided in Clifton for the past 27 years. A graduate of Drew University with a Master's degree, Firouzeh was employed as a vice president for Pershing LLC, BYN Mellon in their planning and implementation of technology projects. She was a loving and caring individual who enjoyed gardening and walking. Firouzeh is predeceased by her parents, Dr. Hamid and Hora Etebar and by a brother, Madjid Etebar. She is survived by her devoted sister, Hengy Etebar of Clifton. Funeral services will be held 11AM Saturday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, followed by burial at Cresthaven Memorial Park. Visiting hours are Saturday morning 10-11AM. For condolences please visit allwoodfunweralhome.com