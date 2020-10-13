Flolia Phyllis Parrinello



Pequannock - On Friday, October 9, 2020, Flolia Phyllis Parrinello of Pequannock NJ, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away after 92 amazing years on this earth.



Flolia was a happy, loving and caring individual who raised 3 children after her beloved husband's death at 50 and then raised 2 grandchildren after the untimely death of her daughter. She was always in good spirits and loved her coffee and conversation. She was physically active and a weekly participant of her local gym through her late 80's. Everyone who met her was always impressed by her cheerful spirit and demeanor leading to the frequently quoted statement of "Everyone loves Flo". She will be greatly missed, though fondly remembered by everyone that she has touched.



Flolia was predeceased by her husband James, her daughter Flolia and her 3 beloved sister's Lucille, Vera and Vivian. She is survived by her son's John and James, and their spouses Liz and Heidi. She had seven grandchildren Philip, Samantha, Janna, Zachary, Sophia, Mariah and Eliza and one great grandchild Brooks along with many nieces and nephews.



Flolia's wishes were to forgo any formal services for a more intimate gathering of her immediate family for a celebration of her life. Her family appreciates all of the kind words and condolences received from all who have reached out to them. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to hug your parents and donate to Shepherd's Haven in Pompton Lakes NJ or any Alzheimer's related foundation.









