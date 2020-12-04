1/1
Flora Folio
Flora Folio

Rutherford - Flora Folio (nee Scarlatelli), 98, long time resident of Rutherford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was days away from her 99th birthday. One of ten children born in Jersey City to Michael and Iside (nee Lenzi), Flora was raised by her Aunt Flo & Uncle Virgil in West Virginia, where she met her husband, Anthony. Flora and Anthony made Rutherford their home in 1958, where they raised their family. She was employed as a secretary for Rutherford High School's Guidance office for over 25 years and a very active volunteer for community clubs and organizations. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Rutherford for 60 years, the Kip Center, and Golden Ages.

Flora's classic charm and eloquence would wow any audience with humor and dignity, while her volunteerism and dedication to the Catholic church and community were exemplary. Most important to Flora was her loving family. In her later years, she was thrilled to have her oldest granddaughter Krista live with her, solidifying an unbreakable bond between them. Her candor, wit, and counsel will be missed by so many.

Flora is predeceased by her husband Anthony (1986), her son Michael Ross Folio (2018), son-in-law Fred Ponti (2019), and her 9 siblings. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Toni Lee Ponti, grandchildren Krista & Dana Ponti, Laura Horton & husband Ben, Brielle Mason & husband Kyle, Tara Folio, great-grandchildren Jack & Evelyn Horton, her daughter-in-law Cheryl Levin-Folio, step-grandchildren Jared & Samantha Levin, and former daughter-in-law Patti Nissen Folio.

Family will receive friends Sunday 3-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.

Funeral Monday 9:30am from Funeral Home for 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford followed by Interment in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery, 125 Union St. & Christie St., Lodi.

Visit calhounmania.com for condolences. Donations can be made in Flora's name to The Women's Club of Rutherford or Kip Center of Rutherford.




Published in South Bergenite from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2020.
