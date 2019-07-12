|
Flora Marchegiano
Paterson - Flora Marchegiano (née Verruccio) of Paterson, died on Wednesday July 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Salerno, Italy before moving to Paterson, NJ in 1969, where she lived the rest of her life. She worked at A&P coat factory in Paterson from 1972 until 1982.
Loving mother of Antonietta Bertino and her husband Francesco Bertino (formerly of Elmwood Park) and Sandra Spagnola and her husband Louis Spagnola of North Haledon. Grandmother of AnnaLucia, Rocco, Lawrence, Louis & Sienna. Also survived by her sisters Letizia, Alba, Antonietta and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Saturday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Paterson. Entombment Calovary Cemetery.
Visiting Friday 4-8 p.m.