Passaic - Florence A. (nee Mazurowski) Koziel, 94, of Passaic passed away at her home on February 2, 2019.

Born in Nanticoke, PA, Mrs. Koziel moved to New Jersey in 1952, settling in Wallington before moving to Passaic in 1963, residing there since. She worked for Singer Kearfott Guidance & Navigation and then for BAE Systems in Wayne before retiring in 1990. She as a parishioner of St. Clare R.C. Church in Clifton.

Mrs. Koziel was predeceased by her husband, the late Frank J. Koziel, who passed in 2010; by her parents Clement and Wanda (nee Suchodolski) Mazurowski; and by her sister Irene Kautter.

She was the adored mother to Cathy Koziel of Passaic and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday February 6, 2019 from 10:00 am-11:15 am at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton with funeral services to immediately follow beginning at 11:15 am at the funeral home, followed by a 12:00 pm Mass at St. Clare R.C. Church, 31 Allwood Road in Clifton. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions or to offer online condolences.
More Information