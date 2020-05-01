Florence Anna (Krieger) Dombrowski
Florence Anna Dombrowski (nee Krieger)

Florence (Flo) Anna Dombrowski (nee Krieger), 97, passed away on April 23, 2020 due to complications of Covid 19.

Survived by her 3 children, Johanna Maio (Dominick), Joseph Niece (Teri), and Linda Donato. Also survived by her sister Marie Krieger. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by parents Johanna and George Krieger, her brothers, George and Timothy and her sisters, Emma, Regina and Loretta.

A loving mother and grandmother, Florence was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and The VFW.

Funeral Services are private. A celebration of Florence's life will be held at a later date. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
