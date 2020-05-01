Florence Anna Dombrowski (nee Krieger)
Florence (Flo) Anna Dombrowski (nee Krieger), 97, passed away on April 23, 2020 due to complications of Covid 19.
Survived by her 3 children, Johanna Maio (Dominick), Joseph Niece (Teri), and Linda Donato. Also survived by her sister Marie Krieger. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by parents Johanna and George Krieger, her brothers, George and Timothy and her sisters, Emma, Regina and Loretta.
A loving mother and grandmother, Florence was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and The VFW.
Funeral Services are private. A celebration of Florence's life will be held at a later date. Vorheesingwersen.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.