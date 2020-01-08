|
|
Florence Appel
Appel, Florence (Gormley), 90, of Butler on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Appel. Born in Butler, the daughter of the late Eugene and Bessie (McBride) Gormley. A lifelong resident of Butler, she was employed by NJ Bell Telephone as an operator for 8 years. Surviving are 3 sons, Kenneth (wife, Lois), Brian and Eugene, two sisters, Geraldine Pellington and Grace Polles, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation on Friday, January 10 from 4 to 7 PM. Funeral service on Saturday, January 11 at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, Butler.