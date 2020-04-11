Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
More Obituaries for Florence Bartus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Bartus

Florence Bartus Obituary
Florence Bartus

New Milford - Florence Bartus, 77, of New Milford left for heaven on April 8th after a brief illness with Coronavirus.Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Florence met the love of her life, her late husband George, and was a devoted mother of three children, Kristine deBlasi and husband Gerry, George Bartus and his wife Linda & Joseph Bartus and his wife Dina. She was the proud grandmother to Kristen, Grayson, Gerry, Katie, Justin, Matthew, Kyle, Jay, Luke and great grandson Gergie.

Florence worked for Panasonic for many years. After retiring, she was active in St. Joseph's R.C. Church and the New Milford Women's Club. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
