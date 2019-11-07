|
|
Florence (Meringolo) Bertucci
Lake Ariel, PA - Bertucci, Florence (Meringolo) age 96 of Lake Ariel, PA. on Tuesday November 5, 2019. Born in MA. Lived in Pompton Lakes before moving to Lake Ariel, PA. She was a salesperson for Macy's in Wayne for over twenty years retiring in 1998. Beloved wife of the late John A. Bertucci, loving mother of John Bertucci of Lake Ariel and Maureen DiRienzo and her husband Paul of East Windsor. Dear sister of Antoinette Sbrocco of Wanaque. She is predeceased by her brothers; Peter, Dominic and Carmine and her sisters; Mary Muck, Frances Caggiano and Anna Ball. Grandmother of Lauren, Rachel and David. Funeral from the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Monday 9am for a 9:30am mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, Haskell. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, Visitation on Sunday from 2-6pm.