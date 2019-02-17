Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Florence "Flo" Brush Obituary
Florence "Flo" Brush

Bergenfield - Florence "Flo" (nee Wallace), 83, of Bergenfield, formerly of Little Egg Harbor and Hackensack, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.

She was born January 23, 1936 to loving parents, Royal and Martha Wallace. Before retiring, Florence worked for the Bergenfield Board of Education as a Payroll Manager.

Florence met the love of her life Robert at a GSO dance while he was stationed in San Diego during the war. Robert and "Flo" wed on July 29, 1956 and married for 58 years before his passing in 2014.

Cherished wife of the late Robert Brush. Beloved mother of Debi Rhoades and her husband Michael of Bergenfield. Loving Ama of Nicole(Anthony), Matthew, Anthony and Emily and great-grandmother of Mackenzie. Dear sister of Mary Catherine Harris and her husband Jack of Silver City, NM and the late Barbara and her late husband Ben Creech and sister-in-law of Joan Boughton and her late husband Bob. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Monday February 18, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Florence's memory may be made to Tomorrows Children's Fund, 30 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack, NJ, 07601.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
