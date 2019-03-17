Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Resources
Florence Cifaldi Wardlow Obituary
Wyckoff - Florence Cifaldi Wardlow, 86, of Wyckoff, passed away comfortably at her home on March 14, 2019. Devoted mother of Donna and her husband Dan Hurley of Wyckoff, Diane and her husband Ed Gravenhorst of Lincoln Park and Christine Cifaldi of Wyckoff. Loving grandmother of Michael Hurley (Francie), Laura Hurley Napoli (Drew), Jeffrey Gravenhorst (Emily), Amanda Gravenhorst and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Adele Casale and her husband Phil of North Haledon, her sister-in-law Lucille Bleeker of Paterson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands Chris Cifaldi and Joe Wardlow, and by her siblings John and Madeline. Florence was born in Paterson and lived in Wyckoff for over 65 years. For many years she was the owner of Totowa Building Materials and later on in her life owned and ran Artic Ice Cream. Upon her retirement, she was employed as a bus driver for Yellow Bird Transportation. The family will receive friends Monday 4 to 8 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A catholic vigil will be held at 6:30pm during the viewing. Interment will be Tuesday at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Roseland, NJ 07068.
