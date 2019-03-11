Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Suess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence D. Suess

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence D. Suess Obituary
Florence D. Suess

Little Ferry - Suess, Florence D. (nee Mulligan) age 75 a longtime resident of Little Ferry passed away on March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Tommy Guilfoyle and Robert Suess, Sr. Devoted mother to Frank Suess and his wife Lenore, Peggy Armstrong and her husband Scott, Angela Tomza and her husband Joe and the late John Suess and Robert Suess, Jr. Loving grandmother to Jesse, Theresa Dylan, Joshua, Jimmy, Kyle, Tyler, Frankie, Danielle, Robbie, Hayden and great grandmother to Matthew, Aiden, Robert, Caleb, Breleigh, Sadie, Reni and Teddy. Dear sister to Joan Van Iderstine and the late Gladys Brennan, Bobby, Tommy and Johnny Mulligan. The funeral service will be conducted at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Wednesday at 11am. Interment following at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visitation Tuesday 4-8pm. If desired donations may be made to: Little Ferry Ambulance Corps. or the Little Ferry Fire Department in her memory. Vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now