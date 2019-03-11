|
|
Florence D. Suess
Little Ferry - Suess, Florence D. (nee Mulligan) age 75 a longtime resident of Little Ferry passed away on March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Tommy Guilfoyle and Robert Suess, Sr. Devoted mother to Frank Suess and his wife Lenore, Peggy Armstrong and her husband Scott, Angela Tomza and her husband Joe and the late John Suess and Robert Suess, Jr. Loving grandmother to Jesse, Theresa Dylan, Joshua, Jimmy, Kyle, Tyler, Frankie, Danielle, Robbie, Hayden and great grandmother to Matthew, Aiden, Robert, Caleb, Breleigh, Sadie, Reni and Teddy. Dear sister to Joan Van Iderstine and the late Gladys Brennan, Bobby, Tommy and Johnny Mulligan. The funeral service will be conducted at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Wednesday at 11am. Interment following at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visitation Tuesday 4-8pm. If desired donations may be made to: Little Ferry Ambulance Corps. or the Little Ferry Fire Department in her memory. Vorheesingwersen.com