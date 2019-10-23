|
Florence Degenhardt
Galloway Twp - Florence Degenhardt age 88 of Spring Village, Galloway Twp. passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 22nd. As a young girl she studied Ballet and Art and after raising her 5 children and retiring she enjoyed traveling with her husband William. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio and lived most of her life in North Jersey, Secaucus, Teaneck and Wood Ridge before moving to Toms River 17 years ago. She was predeceased by her husband William Degenhardt and her son Mark Rochford. Surviving are her children Denise Rochford, Noreen Rochford, Michael Rochford and William Rochford, 9 grandchildren Alanna Camacho, Melisa Rodio, Bianca Camacho, Siobhan Parks, Isa Payne, Kareemah Payne, Juan Payne, Matthew Rochford and Megan Rochford, 4 great-grandsons Benjamin, Theodore, Sonny and Westley. Words cannot express the gratitude for the loving care over the past eight years of Florence from the staff of Spring Village and Grace Hospice as she traveled her journey through Alzheimer's. Visiting will be Saturday from 1-2 pm with a memorial service at 2 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in her memory to the of Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd., Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932.