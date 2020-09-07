1/1
Florence E. Bellagamba
Florence E. Bellagamba

Cliffside Park - Florence E. Bellagamba "Jit" (nee Rochette), 76, of Cliffside Park (formerly WNY) passed away on September 5, 2020. She was a retired Accounting administrator for Robison-Anton Textile Co. in Fairview. A parishioner of Church of the Epiphany in Cliffside Park, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed monthly dinner outings with her friends. Devoted wife of Gerald Bellagamba. Beloved mother of John and his wife Mara, Maria Gallina and her husband Michael, and Joseph and his wife Christine. Loving grandmother of Amanda, John Luke, Angela, Alexa, Casey, and Joey. Dear sister of Helen Davis and Harold Rochette. A memorial mass will be planned for a future date. Arrangements are by Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
