Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Kinnelon - Florence E. (Smyth), 83, on May 15, 2019. Born in Paterson, Mrs. Streicher resided in Kinnelon for 50 years and had been a member of the Community Church Smoke Rise. She is survived by her loving husband, Alfred J. Jr. of Kinnelon, two sons, Robert of Kinnelon and Alfred III (wife, Margo) of Sparta, daughter, Barbara Anzman (husband, Charles) of Danville, PA, four grandchildren, Amy, Adam, Stephanie and Hannah and one great-granddaughter, Alice. Funeral Service, Saturday 2 PM at Richards Funeral Home, Inc., 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale, NJ. Interment, Mount Rest, Butler. Visiting Friday 6-8 PM. richardsfuneralhome.com
