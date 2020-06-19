Florence (Smith) Fleming
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence (Smith) Fleming

West Milford - age 86, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was formerly of Bloomingdale. Predeceased by her husband Arthur, and brother George Smith. There will be a graveside service Wednesday, June 24, 10:30AM at Madonna Cemetery, 2070 Hoefley's Lane, Fort Lee. Arrangements entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, Wayne.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved