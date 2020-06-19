Florence (Smith) Fleming
West Milford - age 86, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was formerly of Bloomingdale. Predeceased by her husband Arthur, and brother George Smith. There will be a graveside service Wednesday, June 24, 10:30AM at Madonna Cemetery, 2070 Hoefley's Lane, Fort Lee. Arrangements entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, Wayne.
