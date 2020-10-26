1/
Florence (Sautner) Glogiewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence (Sautner) Glogiewicz

Clifton - Florence (Sautner) Glogiewicz, 93, of Clifton passed away on October 22, 2020. Born and raised in Garfield, Florence moved to Clifton in 1950. A parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton, Florence worked in the family business at Sautner's Deli in Passaic for many years while also raising her 4 children.

Beloved wife of the late John who passed away in 2008. Devoted mother of Donna, Maryann and Johnny Glogiewicz and the late Leslie Glogiewicz who passed away in 1991. She is predeceased by her 3 sisters, Eleanor Kopitar, Maryann Takacs and Lorraine Wegman. Florence always had a special place in her heart for family friends Trish DeRogatis, Lavern Appler and Bobbi Harris. She will be missed by her faithful feline companion, Baby.

Funeral Thursday 10AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Arrangements under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shook Funeral Home - Clifton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved