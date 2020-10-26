Florence (Sautner) Glogiewicz
Clifton - Florence (Sautner) Glogiewicz, 93, of Clifton passed away on October 22, 2020. Born and raised in Garfield, Florence moved to Clifton in 1950. A parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton, Florence worked in the family business at Sautner's Deli in Passaic for many years while also raising her 4 children.
Beloved wife of the late John who passed away in 2008. Devoted mother of Donna, Maryann and Johnny Glogiewicz and the late Leslie Glogiewicz who passed away in 1991. She is predeceased by her 3 sisters, Eleanor Kopitar, Maryann Takacs and Lorraine Wegman. Florence always had a special place in her heart for family friends Trish DeRogatis, Lavern Appler and Bobbi Harris. She will be missed by her faithful feline companion, Baby.
Funeral Thursday 10AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Arrangements under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com