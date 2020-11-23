Florence Grasso
Palisades Park - Florence Grasso (née Bava), 75, originally from Palisades Park, N.J., passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center after a brave battle with cancer. She was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, N.Y., on August 14, 1945, to Anthony and Mildred Bava. Florence was raised in Palisades Park, N.J., and graduated from Cliffside Park High School. She was a longtime resident of Bergenfield, N.J., for 30 years, where she raised her two daughters, Lauren and Katie. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For further information or to send the family a condolence, please visit https://bradleyfuneralhomes.com/florence-grasso-bava/