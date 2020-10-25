1/
Florence H. Jennings
Florence H. Jennings

Florence H. Jennings, (nee Blackney), 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Ms. Jennings was born in New York City and lived in North Arlington for most of her life graduating from Queen of Peace High School in 1960. She moved to Midland Park, NJ four years ago to be closer to her children.

Florence earned her R.N. from St. Mary's Nursing School in Orange, NJ in 1962. She was the Director of Nursing at Allendale Nursing Home and later worked for many years at Bergen Regional Medical Center in Paramus, NJ for before retiring in 2011.

She is survived by her children, Noreen Desbiens and her husband, Jim, Meg Padovani and her husband, Ron, Christopher Jennings and his wife, Andrea (nee Sprague), and her brother, Jack Blackney and his wife, Ginny. Florence was the grandmother of Kaitlin, Jimmy and Hailey Desbiens, Alyssa and Jillian Padovani, Carly Jennings and Dillon and Mackenzie Jennings. She was predeceased by her son John J. Jennings, IV in 2009.

The funeral will be from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, NJ on Wednesday, October 28 at 9:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered in Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington, NJ at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral
09:00 AM
Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church,
