Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:15 PM
Florence Jacovetto Serio Obituary
Florence Jacovetto Serio

Cliffside Park - Florence Jacovetto Serio, (nee Cambria), 95, of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Beloved wife the late Robert Jacovetto (1970) and Philip Serio (1990). Loving mother of Ellen Say (Bruce), Mary Larsen (Harry), Gloria Johansen, and Nancy Canning (John). Cherished grandmother of Christian Johansen; Susan Glover, Erin Johansen, Laurie Achtau, Sean Canning, Katherine Achtau and Ryan Canning. Caring great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister of the late Peter Cambria (2005), Concetta Ottaviano (2017) and Marie Checchi (2018). Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Tuesday, October 1st from 10 AM-12:15PM with a prayer service at 12:15PM. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations to: St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, would be appreciated.
