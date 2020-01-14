|
Florence K. Cona
Hawthorne - Cona, Florence K., age 94, of Hawthorne, passed away on January 13, 2020 at home with her loving friends by her side. Born in Paterson, Florence worked as a Bookkeeper for most of her life before owning and operating Cona Plaza in Little Falls. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C Church in Hawthorne and was a member of their Golden Horizon Senior Group. Florence was also a proud member and bookkeeper of the Dyers' local 1733 in Paterson and Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union (ACTWU).
Florence was the beloved wife of the late Charles Cona (1987). She is survived by several loving cousins and friends.
Funeral will be departing at 9:00am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flower, donations can be made in Florence's memory to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 401 Hackensack Ave, 9th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601.