Verona - Mrs. Florence Kaczynski (nee Movsesian) died on March 27, 2019 at her home in Verona, NJ.

A Funeral Mass will be offered in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 32 Lakeside Ave., Verona on Wednesday, April 3 at 10 am.

Born in New York City, Mrs. Kaczynski lived in Little Ferry and Leonia, NJ before moving to Verona in 1959.

She worked as an electronic solderer for Bendix in Teterboro, NJ, where she met her husband. She was a devoted wife and mother who raised her family before returning to work at Smith Industries in Florham Park, NJ. Mrs. Kaczynski will be remembered as a gourmet cook and animal lover.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, Raymond Kaczynski and her sister, Dorothy Myskiw.

She is survived by her loving children, Karin Gregory (John) and Kyle R. Kaczynski; cherished grandchildren, Dena Gregory, Mary Gregory-Meyer (RJ) and Kevin Gregory; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua; and her loyal caregiver and best friend of the last seven years, Adama Barry.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Care (cancercare.org) would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.proutfuneralhome.com.
