Florence Korkuch
Toms River - Korkuch, Florence (Manny) age 95 of Toms River on Monday September 7, 2020. She was born in Irvington, NJ and lived in Haskell before moving to Toms River. She was a telephone operator for AT&T in Wayne for many years retiring in 1986. Beloved wife of the late Henry Korkuch, loving mother of Eileen Scala and her husband Arthur of Haskell and Janice Wolff of Greenwood Lake, N.Y. Grandmother of seven, great grandmother of fourteen and great-great grandmother of nine. Florence is predeceased by her siblings; James Manney, Leo Manning, Katherine Schumacher and Evelyn Ciallella. Funeral from the D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell, on Friday 9am for a 9:30am mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, Haskell. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, N.J. Visitation today from 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105-9959. stjude.org
.