Services
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Florence Kubesky Obituary
Florence Kubesky

Florence Kubesky ( nee Kaseta ), 95, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in East Newark, she lived in North Arlington since 1954. Before retiring 22 years ago, she worked for over 50 years as a bank teller at several NatWest Banks in the Hudson County area. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post # 4697, the Senior Citizens and the Nutrition Center all of North Arlington. She was a volunteer with Loops for Love Knitting & Crocheting Club in Lyndhurst. Florence was the beloved wife of the late Fred Kubesky; and the cherished cousin of Fred Bachmann and his wife Jun Matsuyoshi , and Robert Bachmann. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Wednesday, November 13th at 9 a.m. thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday 3-7 p.m.
