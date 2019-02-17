|
|
Florence Kushler
Waxhaw, NC - Florence Kushler (nee Rathgeb) of Waxhaw, NC and formerly of Park Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was 91 years old. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Frank" Kushler for 41 years. Devoted mother of Pat Chirico and her husband Jerry, Frank Kushler and his wife Kathy. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Kristen Kushler. She is predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Before retiring Florence had been an executive secretary for International Paper Board, Montvale, NJ for 30 years. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ where Funeral Mass will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with interment to follow in St. Luke Cemetery, Hohokus, NJ. Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Florence to Hospice of Union County, 700 West Roosevelt Boulevard, Monroe, NC 28110.