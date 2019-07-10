|
|
Florence L. Grunstra
Toms River - Florence L. Grunstra (Dabog), 97 of Toms River, NJ passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson she resided in Clifton for 40 years prior to settling in Toms River. She was a member of St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn where she served as a volunteer in various church functions. She was a volunteer with the Toms River Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad Inc. An avid traveler, Florence will be missed by her family and friends.
Prior to retiring in 1987, she was an office manager with NJ Frame & Moulding Company in Paterson for 35 years.
Beloved wife of the late William Grunstra. Mother of Michael J. Cosgrove. She is predeceased by her parents John & Susie (Bakalian) Dabog.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 11 - 12 PM with a service to follow at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Florence may be made to St. Leon Armenian Church, St. Joseph School for the Blind, www.schoolfortheblind.org or Boys Town, www.boystown.org. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com