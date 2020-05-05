Florence M. Stepneski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence M. Stepneski

Hackensack - Florence M. Stepneski (nee Kovach) 94, of Hackensack passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late John and Sophie Kovach. Before retiring, Florence was an Injury Compensation Specialist for the U.S. Post Office in South Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Chester Stepneski. Devoted mother of Ronald Stepneski and his wife Sandra Condal, Alan Stepneski and his wife Lorraine Kubicek, Pamela Schwartz and her husband Raymond and Craig Stepneski and his wife Melody. Dear sister of the late Andrew, John and Elmer Kovach. Loving grandmother of Lara Mintz and her husband Clifford, Nicole Stepneski, Bryan Stepneski and his wife Alyssa and Gregory Schwartz. Cherished great grandmother of Florence and Norman Mintz. Services and interment at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack will be private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Amedysis Foundation 21 Main St. Hackensack, NJ 07601 would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
St. Michael's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Interment
St. Michael's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved