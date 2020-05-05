Florence M. Stepneski
Hackensack - Florence M. Stepneski (nee Kovach) 94, of Hackensack passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late John and Sophie Kovach. Before retiring, Florence was an Injury Compensation Specialist for the U.S. Post Office in South Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Chester Stepneski. Devoted mother of Ronald Stepneski and his wife Sandra Condal, Alan Stepneski and his wife Lorraine Kubicek, Pamela Schwartz and her husband Raymond and Craig Stepneski and his wife Melody. Dear sister of the late Andrew, John and Elmer Kovach. Loving grandmother of Lara Mintz and her husband Clifford, Nicole Stepneski, Bryan Stepneski and his wife Alyssa and Gregory Schwartz. Cherished great grandmother of Florence and Norman Mintz. Services and interment at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack will be private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Amedysis Foundation 21 Main St. Hackensack, NJ 07601 would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.