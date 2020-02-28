|
Florence McNamara
Saddle Brook - Florence McNamara (nee Walsh), of Saddle Brook, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Prior to retiring she had worked as a Waitress for Casa Hofbrau in Emerson for many years, she was also a personal Home Health Aide and she was a member of the Bergen Irish Association. Beloved wife to the late Daniel McNamara (2015). Loving mother to Jennifer McNamara and her husband Michael Ulshoefer of Saddle Brook and John McNamara and his wife Chelsea of Saddle Brook. Cherished grandmother to Sean, Daniel, Elizabeth, Gwyneth and Stephanie. Dearest sister to Mary Menake, James Walsh, Sheila Donnelly and the late Joe Walsh, John Walsh, Christina O'Connor and Baby Mary. Florence also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. The Funeral on Tuesday March 3, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Sacred Heart, 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park, at 11:00 AM. Cremation will be private. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Florence memory to: , 7 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com