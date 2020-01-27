|
|
Florence O'Sullivan
Pompton Lakes - O'Sullivan, Florence (Wiley) 92, passed away January 19, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ to George and Agnes Wiley she lived in Pompton Lakes for seventy years. Along with her late husband William, they opened Fruitland in Pompton Lakes in 1949 the same year they married. Florence managed the fruit baskets at the store, in addition to being an avid gardener and seamstress. Beloved mother of five children, William, wife Denise, Edward, wife Deborah, JoAnn Yarmchuk, husband Edward, Bonnie Roth, husband Doug, Nancy Vandermeulen, husband Harmen. Also survived by thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation Saturday February 1, from 2-4 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. Funeral service at 3:30 pm. Final interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, alznj.org.