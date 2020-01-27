Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:30 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence O'Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence O'Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence O'Sullivan Obituary
Florence O'Sullivan

Pompton Lakes - O'Sullivan, Florence (Wiley) 92, passed away January 19, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ to George and Agnes Wiley she lived in Pompton Lakes for seventy years. Along with her late husband William, they opened Fruitland in Pompton Lakes in 1949 the same year they married. Florence managed the fruit baskets at the store, in addition to being an avid gardener and seamstress. Beloved mother of five children, William, wife Denise, Edward, wife Deborah, JoAnn Yarmchuk, husband Edward, Bonnie Roth, husband Doug, Nancy Vandermeulen, husband Harmen. Also survived by thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation Saturday February 1, from 2-4 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. Funeral service at 3:30 pm. Final interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, alznj.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -