Florence "Punkin" Riker
West Milford - Punkin Riker, 76, of West Milford, NJ passed away on April 25th. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Ethel Smith of Butler, NJ. Punkin loved visiting her Oswego, NY home, planting her beautiful flowers, playing cards, and cooking and baking for family and friends. She is survived by her husband Arthur, her daughters Tammy VanHouwe and husband Roger of Effort, PA, Kim Coppola and partner John of Vernon, NJ, Kelly Padisak of Madera, PA and Terri at home. She will be missed dearly by her grandchildren Brittany VanHouwe, Jennifer Gilbert, Michael Coppola, Jessica Coppola, Bobby DelTufo and Kaitlyn DelTufo and by her great-grandaughter Harper Gilbert. She is predeceased by daughter Tracey Rudert. She is also survived by her sister Sue Kline and husband Mark of Brodheadsville, PA and brother Ronald Smith and wife Marianne of Delaware.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Per her wishes, cremation is being handled by the Morrison's Funeral Home, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com.