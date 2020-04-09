|
Florence "Flo" Russo
Florence Chiego Russo, 100, formerly of Montclair, passed away on Sunday, April 5th, at Brookdale Senior Living in West Orange, a week shy of her 101st birthday. Wife of the late Rocco Russo of Nutley, Florence was born in Newark, active in St. Lucy's Church, and graduated Barringer High School in 1937.
Florence is survived by her sons, Bob (former Montclair mayor and current councilmember) and wife, Christine; Richard and wife, Nicole; John and wife, Joanna; daughter Anne Marie, and husband, Theodore; grandchildren Stephen, Christopher, Michael and Jessica.
Florence was the last surviving sibling in a family of 10 brothers & sisters. She worked in her husband's Newark business, "Robert Russo & Sons Beverages", operating throughout Essex County. Moving to Montclair after her husband's death, she became active in St. Cassian Church as well as the Upper Montclair Women's Club.
A memorial service will be held later to celebrate her wonderful life. Arrangements by Caggiano Memorial, Montclair.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Montclair Emergency Services for the Homeless, (MESH) P.O. Box 1919, Montclair, N.J. 07042