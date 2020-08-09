1/1
Florence Saporito
North Haledon - SAPORITO, Florence, 99, on August 8, 2020 of North Haldon, NJ. Florence was born in Paterson and before coming to North Haledon had lived in Elmwood Park and Spring Lake. Florence was a blind stitch operator for ladies coats and jackets. Throughout her career she worked for many factories in Paterson and prior to her retirement worked in Garfield. Florence used her skills to do tatting around pillow cases and handkerchiefs. After her retirement she remained active and belonged to several senior clubs along with her husband in Spring Lake. Before her husband Carmine passed, they traveled and cruised to many places together and saw many Broadway shows. She loved to play Bingo and while at Preakness Health care was known as the Bingo Queen. She was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Church of Franklin Lakes.

Florence was the devoted wife of the late Carmine (2001). Beloved mother of Arlene Pezzuti and her late husband Joseph of North Haledon and Emil Saporito and his wife Anna Marie of Farmingdale, NJ. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Sister of the late Charles Caramico, Angelina Russo and Madeline Carone.

The Saporito family will receive family and friends at the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ on Tuesday 10:30 - 12:30 followed by a funeral service at 12:30 at the funeral home. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Florence's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or the Preakness Hospital Auxiliary, 305 Oldham Road, Wayne, NJ 07470.

For further information or to leave the family online condolences please contact Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home at 201-891-4770 or www.vpmemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
