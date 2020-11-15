Florence Serafin
Paterson - Florence Serafin (nee Gamarekian), age 97, entered into Heaven on November 15, 2020. She was born in Paterson and was a lifelong resident. Florence was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for 81 years, serving as President of the Women's Guild, Elder and Trustee. She was predeceased in 1964 by her husband, Sgt. George Serafin of the Paterson Police Department. Florence graduated Central High School. She was a great traveler, and visited many countries. She worked for 25 years at the Mountainside Inn in Clifton.
She is survived by her son, John, a retired Lt. of the Paterson Police Department, and his wife Sandy. She is also survived by her daughter, Joan Papendick and her husband Mark; four grandchildren, Erica Guaricci (Serafin) and her husband Dan; Kristen Rashid (Serafin) and her husband Jonny; Melissa Terry (Papendick) and her husband Jason; and Mark Papendick Jr. and his wife Lauren. She is also survived by her ten great grandchildren; Ava, Emma and Olivia Guaricci; Elaine and Agatha Rashid; Lily, Maya, and Allie Papendick; and Hannah and Noah Terry; her niece, Betty Tilli and family; and nephew, Paul "Dugan" Garabedian Jr. and family.
Florence was loved and adored by many, and will be sadly missed. The viewing will be at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 3-4 PM for the immediate family, and from 4-8 PM for other family and friends. Funeral from Keri Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday at 9:00 AM. Interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
