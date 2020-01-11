|
|
Florence (Kollar) Sheridan
Florence (Kollar) Sheridan, 96, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020. Born in Mocanaqua, P.A., she resided in Garfield for over 50 years.
Florence was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Sheridan, parents, Frank Kollar and Catherine (Beezup) Kollar of Mocanaqua, P.A., and siblings, Carol (Kollar) Herman, Frank Kollar, and Augustine Kollar. She is survived by her brother, Rudy Kollar of Pennsylvania.
Florence was the beloved mother of Thomas J. Sheridan of Pequannock, and loving grandmother of Elizabeth Sheridan and husband, Timothy Naumann, of North Brunswick, and Mary Kate Sheridan and husband, Don Opici, of Wyckoff. She is also survived by great-grandsons, Thomas, Luca, and Logan, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
She was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows R.C. Church in Garfield and a member of its Rosary Altar Society. A devout Catholic, Florence enjoyed the Eternal Word Network, but she also never missed Wheel of Fortune. She doted on her pet toy poodles throughout her life, and her pierogi and stuffed cabbage were unrivaled. Florence will be remembered for her strength, generosity, and love.
Visitation will be at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, 781 Newark Pompton Tpke., Pequannock, on Monday, Jan. 13, from 6-8 p.m., and Tuesday, Jan.14 at 9 a.m; thence to the funeral which will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 318 Newark Pompton Tpke., Pequannock. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. www.scanlanfuneral.com