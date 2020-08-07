Florence Spaccarotella
Totowa - Florence Spaccarotella (Alexander), 97, of Wyckoff died August 7, 2020. Born in Fort Pierce, FL in 1923 to Charles and Jessie Alexander, Mrs. Spaccarotella resided in Paterson, and then Totowa for over 50 years before moving to Wyckoff in 2017 A pianist, violinist, and music teacher as a young adult, she later worked for the NJ Division of Youth and Family Services as a Senior Clerk before retiring in 1988.She was also an accomplished artist specializing in landscapes of all types She met her husband, Anthony Spaccarotella, six months before D-Day, at a USO dance in Vero Beach, where he played guitar, while preparing to leave for Europe. After landing in Scotland, Anthony sent her a ring and a proposal, and at the end of World War II, they married. She was predeceased by Anthony (2010) and by her three sisters, Edna Stewart, Carmel Barbour and Frances Alexander. Survivors include: her daughter: Joan Finnerty and her husband, Paul of Ft. Myers, FL, her son, Anthony Spaccarotella, Jr. and his wife, Dawn of Hawthorne; her three granddaughters, Wendy Healy and her husband Edward, Patricia Proffitt, Kim Spaccarotella, and four great grandchildren: Ashley Reynolds and her husband Tylan, Christian Proffitt, Jaycie Healy, and Teagan Healy. Visitation will be 9:30 AM Monday at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls followed by a 10AM funeral service. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Christian Health Care Center Foundation, 301 Sicomac Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 would be appreciated. Visit www.bizub.com
