Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Sussman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Sussman


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Sussman Obituary
Florence Sussman

Paramus - Sussman, Florence (nee Zuckerman) aged 84, a Paramus resident for more than 50 years, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Florence was born in the Bronx on Jan. 17, 1935 to Yetta & Philip. She was married to Arnold Sussman until his passing in 2017. She is survived by sons Barry, Steven & Brian. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ryan, Jared, Jeffrey, Kaitlyn and Abbie. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7th at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery (Iselin, NJ). For further information, please contact Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ).
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -