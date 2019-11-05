|
|
Florence Sussman
Paramus - Sussman, Florence (nee Zuckerman) aged 84, a Paramus resident for more than 50 years, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Florence was born in the Bronx on Jan. 17, 1935 to Yetta & Philip. She was married to Arnold Sussman until his passing in 2017. She is survived by sons Barry, Steven & Brian. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ryan, Jared, Jeffrey, Kaitlyn and Abbie. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7th at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery (Iselin, NJ). For further information, please contact Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ).