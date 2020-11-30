Florence T. Matros
Fair Lawn - Florence T. (Monsanto) Matros, age 86, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, she resided in East Rutherford, NJ and Myrtle Beach, SC before moving to Fair Lawn to live with her daughter, Melissa and son-in-law, Louis. A faith filled woman, she was a parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn and a former parishioner of St. James R.C. Church in Conway, SC and St. Joseph R.C. Church in East Rutherford, NJ. Florence enjoyed crafts and time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Prior to retiring, she was a customer service representative with Gift Box Corporation of America in Carlstadt for eight years. Previously, she was a sales associate with Gimbels in Paramus for 23 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert Matros. Loving and devoted mother of Robert Matros, Victoria Varsalona and Melissa Fioccola. Dear sister of Doris Caughey and the late Marjorie Trimmer and Frances M. Lilley. Cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 5, 2020, 1 pm at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. She will be laid to rest with her husband in South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Florence to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org/memorial
would be appreciated.