Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church
1799 Hamburg Tpke
Wayne, NJ
Florence T. (Martin) Sherow Obituary
Florence T. (Martin) Sherow

Wayne - age 94, of Wayne passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn and was formerly of Jersey City. She was an administrative assistant employed by William Paterson University before retiring. Mrs. Sherow was a member of Our Lady of Consolation RC Church. She was a great mom who loved her family very much and was known to be smart as a whip. Florence also enjoyed participating in many activities at Siena Village. Loving mother of four children: Florence and her husband Ronald DeMatteo, John and his wife Lisa, Jeffrey and his wife Theresa, Leigh Ann and her husband John Insinga. Devoted grandmother of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Patricia Ryan. She was predeceased by her husband, John James Sherow in 2005.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne and the funeral Mass on Monday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church, 1799 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105,
