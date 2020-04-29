Services
Florence Turso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Turso

Florence Turso Obituary
Florence Turso

Cliffside Park - Florence (nee D'Amico) 96, of Cliffside Park, received her Angel Wings on April 27, 2020 with her family by her side. Florence the beloved wife of the late Ralph Turso, devoted mother of Rosemary Whisten and late husband William of Fort Meyers, FL, Diane Lembo and her husband Jerry of Leonia, NJ, Janet Turso and husband Steven Donnelly of Manahawkin, NJ, Charles Turso of Secaucus, NJ and Rose Marie Bauer and husband David of Ridgefield, NJ., loving grandmother to, Dionne Kutner and husband Luke, Dawn Lembo, Scott Whisten and wife Frances, Cheryl Wachtel and husband Scott, Raffi Ahad and wife Cheryl, Ryan Turso and wife Andrea and nine great grandchildren, Cole & Lucia Kutner, Ava & Antonio Whisten, Lola & James Wachtel, Isabella & Raphael Ahad, Santino Turso and many nieces and nephews. Florence is predeceased by grandchildren Danielle Lembo and Erik Ahad, and sisters and brothers, Mary Wedemyer, Lena Del Boccio, Helen Casserly, Josephine Marsh, Dominick D'Amico and Vincent D'Amico. Florence was a homemaker for many years, then later in life joined Palisades General Hospital, North Bergen, NJ as a Medical Records Clerk until retirement. Although the funeral is a private family ceremony under the direction of A.K. Macagna Funeral Home we will celebrate her wonderful life with a Mass and reception at a date to follow. Burial is at Holy Cross Cemetary, North Arlington, NJ.www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
