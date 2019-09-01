Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence VanSplinter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence VanSplinter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence VanSplinter Obituary
Florence Van Splinter

North Haledon - Van Splinter, Florence, age 89, of North Haledon, passed away on Friday, August 30th, 2019. Florence was born in Paterson and lived in North Haledon for 56 years. Florence was an LPN for 22 years at Barnert Hospital in Paterson. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Cornelius, her 3 sons: James (Joann), John (Patricia), and Jason (Nicole); 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Norman (Jenny) Hosier. She was predeceased by her parents, James and May Hosier. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 2nd from 2-4pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 3rd at 10am. Interment to follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 22-21 Maple Ave., Fair Lawn, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's memory can be made to Bethany Church, 568 Wellington Dr., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now