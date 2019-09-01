|
|
Florence Van Splinter
North Haledon - Van Splinter, Florence, age 89, of North Haledon, passed away on Friday, August 30th, 2019. Florence was born in Paterson and lived in North Haledon for 56 years. Florence was an LPN for 22 years at Barnert Hospital in Paterson. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Cornelius, her 3 sons: James (Joann), John (Patricia), and Jason (Nicole); 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Norman (Jenny) Hosier. She was predeceased by her parents, James and May Hosier. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 2nd from 2-4pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 3rd at 10am. Interment to follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 22-21 Maple Ave., Fair Lawn, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's memory can be made to Bethany Church, 568 Wellington Dr., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.