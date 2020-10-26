1/
Florence "Jean" Webster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence "Jean" Webster

Silver Spring, MD - Florence "Jean" Webster, age 84, passed away on Saturday, October 4, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD.

Jean was born in February of 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Romeo and Florence Beaulieu. Jean's family relocated to Ramsey, NJ when she was 8 years old. Jean remained in New Jersey for most of her life. Jean worked as a Registered Nurse, getting her Nursing Degree from St. Vincent's in New York City. She worked primarily as a visiting nurse for Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey until retiring in 2002. After retiring Jean moved to Laurel, Maryland to be closer to family and eventually transitioning to Riderwood Village in 2010.

Jean married her late husband, William Webster and raised their family in Waldwick, New Jersey. She is survived by her two children, Mike Webster of Laurel, Maryland and Dianne Orr of Coconut Creek, Florida. Jean also is survived by her 5 grandchildren: Erin Adkins, Daniel Webster, Rebecca Webster, Veronica Orr, and Nicholas Orr. Allen and Paul Beaulieu, her brothers both also survive her.

Jean loved to quilt and often made quilts to be sold and raffled off for various church bazaars and fundraisers. Jean was also very involved in her community, wherever she was living. While living in New Jersey Jean would weekly volunteer her nursing skills to assist with immunizations. In Maryland, her commitment to others continued by volunteering at the local food pantry at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church, quilting bags for her fellow residents at Riderwood and utilizing her skills at Sheppard Pratt Psychiatric Hospital.

Jean will be inurned in the Columbarium at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church cemetery.

Due to restrictions imposed with COVID a memorial mass will be scheduled in the future.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved