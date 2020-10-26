Florence "Jean" Webster



Silver Spring, MD - Florence "Jean" Webster, age 84, passed away on Saturday, October 4, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD.



Jean was born in February of 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Romeo and Florence Beaulieu. Jean's family relocated to Ramsey, NJ when she was 8 years old. Jean remained in New Jersey for most of her life. Jean worked as a Registered Nurse, getting her Nursing Degree from St. Vincent's in New York City. She worked primarily as a visiting nurse for Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey until retiring in 2002. After retiring Jean moved to Laurel, Maryland to be closer to family and eventually transitioning to Riderwood Village in 2010.



Jean married her late husband, William Webster and raised their family in Waldwick, New Jersey. She is survived by her two children, Mike Webster of Laurel, Maryland and Dianne Orr of Coconut Creek, Florida. Jean also is survived by her 5 grandchildren: Erin Adkins, Daniel Webster, Rebecca Webster, Veronica Orr, and Nicholas Orr. Allen and Paul Beaulieu, her brothers both also survive her.



Jean loved to quilt and often made quilts to be sold and raffled off for various church bazaars and fundraisers. Jean was also very involved in her community, wherever she was living. While living in New Jersey Jean would weekly volunteer her nursing skills to assist with immunizations. In Maryland, her commitment to others continued by volunteering at the local food pantry at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church, quilting bags for her fellow residents at Riderwood and utilizing her skills at Sheppard Pratt Psychiatric Hospital.



Jean will be inurned in the Columbarium at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church cemetery.



Due to restrictions imposed with COVID a memorial mass will be scheduled in the future.









