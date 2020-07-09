Floriano Frank Finetto



Tenafly - Floriano Frank Finetto passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday April 18, 2020. Frank was born in Tenafly October 26, 1929 to Adolfo Finetto and Silvia Vivani Finetto. He was a graduate of Tenafly School system an remained a lifelong resident of Tenafly. He was a well-known developer and builder in Bergen County where he built hundreds of homes. He was a loving and devoted family man. Survived by his wife of 65 yrs Gwen Finetto, daughter Cynthia Anne Lucey and her husband Jerry and son Frank Finetto and three grandchildren Alison Lucey Hardman, Carissa Lucey Follett and Kevin Lucey and great-granddaughter Charlotte Hardman. Also survived by brothers Bruno Finetto, John Finetto and sister Lydia Rosso. He was admired and loved by many friends and will be greatly missed. Memorial services to be announced at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store