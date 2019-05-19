|
|
Fortunata "Nata" Leonelli (nee) Panuccio
Cliffside Park - Fortunata "Nata" Leonelli (nee) Panuccio on May 16, 2019 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 76. Fortunata was born on August 8, 1942 in Bagnara, Calabra, Italy and was born in Bagnara, Calabro, Italy to Francesco Panuccio and Domenica Barbaro Panuccio.
Fortunata came to the United States in 1969. She was an elementary school teacher in Italy before settling into her position as an assistant librarian at the Ridgefield Library, a position she held for 29 years.
Beloved wife to Giuseppe Leonelli for 54 years.
Devoted mother to Vincenza Leonelli Spina (and husband Patrick J. Spina) and Joseph Leonelli.
Dear sister to Maria Panuccio Catenacci (and husband, the late Rino Catenacci), the late Domenico Panuccio, Carmelo Panuccio (and wife Rose Barila), Antonia Panuccio Petricci (and husband, the late Rafaelle Petricci), the late Giovanni Panuccio, the late Rosa Panuccio Oriana (and husband Carmelo Oriana), Rocco Panuccio, Rosaria Panuccio Patane (and Carmelo Patane), and Paolo Panuccio (and wife Graziella Venuto).
Adored aunt to 19 nieces and nephews.
Heartfelt gratitude to Dr. M. Karimi of Woodcliff Lake, NJ and Dr. Nancy Kemeny, Patricia, and Sandra of Memorial Sloan Kettering for giving us many extra years of joy with my wife and our mother.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9:00am thence to St. Nicholas R.C. Church in Palisades Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am.
Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Monday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com