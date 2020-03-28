|
|
Fortunato "Duke" Scimeca
Lodi - Fortunato "Duke" Scimeca, 82, of Lodi, passed away March 25, 2020. Born in Lodi, he was a lifelong resident and after his retirement, he spent most of his time in North Wildwood. Duke was a United States Army Veteran and before retiring he was a Detective for the Lodi Police Department for over 26 years. He was a member of the Lodi PBA Local #26, Lodi Moose Lodge #1971 and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Predeceased by his parents John and Angelina. Beloved husband of Virginia "Ginny" (nee Federico). Devoted father of John Scimeca and wife Sharon of Saddle Brook and Mark Scimeca of Newton. Loving grandfather of Emily, Ethan, Ella and Sloan. Dear brother of Mary Scimeca and the late Connie Sassano. Due to the current restrictions, all services will be private. Arrangements Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com