Fran V. Kent
Wayne - Fran V. Kent, of Wayne, passed away on April 4, 2020.
Born in Haledon, NJ, Fran was the daughter of Gerard and Anna VanCampen. She was employed by Bell Atlantic/Verizon Telephone Company for over 25 years before retiring in 1986. Fran was a member of DAR (Daughter of the American Revolution), a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
Fran was predeceased by her husband, John Kent in 1973. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under direction of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.