Services
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Secaucus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franca Zaccario
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franca M. Zaccario

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Franca M. Zaccario Obituary
Franca M. Zaccario

Secaucus - Zaccario (nee Roveda) - Franca M., 93 of Secaucus, departed this life on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Zaccario.

Franca was born in Tivoli, Italy and met her future husband there when he was passing through to a victory celebration in summer 1945.

Loving mother of Michael (Patricia) Zaccario, Pamela (Thomas) Wurst, Karen (Joseph) Beckmeyer, Annette (the late Robert) Zych, and Lisa Zaccario. Loving grandmother of Alex (Michele) Wurst, Michael (Nicole) Wurst, Joseph (Jennifer) Beckmeyer, Nicholas (Lynn) Beckmeyer, Jennifer (Greg) Dujets, Lauren (Alessandro) Colangelo, Robert (Carla) Zych, Matthew (Heather) Zych, and Armani Zaccario. Loving great-grandmother to thirteen grand children.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8:00 PM at the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Rd. Secaucus. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday 9:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus. Entombment will be held in the Clover Leaf Mausoleum in Woodbridge.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Memorial Home
Download Now