Franca M. Zaccario
Secaucus - Zaccario (nee Roveda) - Franca M., 93 of Secaucus, departed this life on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Zaccario.
Franca was born in Tivoli, Italy and met her future husband there when he was passing through to a victory celebration in summer 1945.
Loving mother of Michael (Patricia) Zaccario, Pamela (Thomas) Wurst, Karen (Joseph) Beckmeyer, Annette (the late Robert) Zych, and Lisa Zaccario. Loving grandmother of Alex (Michele) Wurst, Michael (Nicole) Wurst, Joseph (Jennifer) Beckmeyer, Nicholas (Lynn) Beckmeyer, Jennifer (Greg) Dujets, Lauren (Alessandro) Colangelo, Robert (Carla) Zych, Matthew (Heather) Zych, and Armani Zaccario. Loving great-grandmother to thirteen grand children.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8:00 PM at the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Rd. Secaucus. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday 9:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus. Entombment will be held in the Clover Leaf Mausoleum in Woodbridge.