1/1
Frances A. Koster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances A. Koster

Dover, DE - Frances A. Koster (nee Butler), of Dover, DE, formerly of Hackensack and Secaucus, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Prior to retiring she was the cook at the rectory of Holy Trinity R. C. Church of Hackensack where she was a member and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Columbiettes of Trinity Council and the Trinity Leisure Club. Beloved wife of the late Aad Koster who died in 1984. Devoted mother of Art Koster and his wife Josephine. Cherished grandmother of Adrienne Lamp and husband Edward, Jaclyn Hashmat and husband Adam, and Dr. Jillian Grigoryan-Koster and husband David. Adored great grandmother of Matthew, Emma, Luke, Layla, Teddy and Annie. Dearest sister of the late Ellen Horgan and Janet St. John. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. The funeral on Wednesday, October 14th, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity R. C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack with burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. The family prefers that you honor her memory with a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral
09:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity R. C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved