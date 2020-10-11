Frances A. Koster
Dover, DE - Frances A. Koster (nee Butler), of Dover, DE, formerly of Hackensack and Secaucus, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Prior to retiring she was the cook at the rectory of Holy Trinity R. C. Church of Hackensack where she was a member and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Columbiettes of Trinity Council and the Trinity Leisure Club. Beloved wife of the late Aad Koster who died in 1984. Devoted mother of Art Koster and his wife Josephine. Cherished grandmother of Adrienne Lamp and husband Edward, Jaclyn Hashmat and husband Adam, and Dr. Jillian Grigoryan-Koster and husband David. Adored great grandmother of Matthew, Emma, Luke, Layla, Teddy and Annie. Dearest sister of the late Ellen Horgan and Janet St. John. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. The funeral on Wednesday, October 14th, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity R. C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack with burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. The family prefers that you honor her memory with a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com