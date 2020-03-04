|
Frances Alfano (nee Innocenti) - 90 - of Cliffside Park, NJ. passed away on Tuesday March 3, 2020. Frances is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Cliffside Park Retired Police Chief Louis D. Alfano, her adoring children Frank (his wife Debbie) and Louis (his wife Susan). Also surviving is her cherished grandson Nicholas and sister Louise. Frances loved to cook for her family, especially gravy, pizza and pasta fagioli. She was predeceased by her three sisters and four brothers. Visiting hours on Friday March 6, from 4-8 during which a blessing from Father Peter Sticco will occur. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at or Our Lady of Grace Church 395 Delano Place, Fairview, NJ 07022.