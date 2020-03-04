Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Alfano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (Innocenti) Alfano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances (Innocenti) Alfano Obituary
Frances Alfano (nee Innocenti) - 90 - of Cliffside Park, NJ. passed away on Tuesday March 3, 2020. Frances is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Cliffside Park Retired Police Chief Louis D. Alfano, her adoring children Frank (his wife Debbie) and Louis (his wife Susan). Also surviving is her cherished grandson Nicholas and sister Louise. Frances loved to cook for her family, especially gravy, pizza and pasta fagioli. She was predeceased by her three sisters and four brothers. Visiting hours on Friday March 6, from 4-8 during which a blessing from Father Peter Sticco will occur. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at or Our Lady of Grace Church 395 Delano Place, Fairview, NJ 07022.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -